Ambassador Masood Khan addresses students, health professionals of Johns Hopkins University

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC :Ambassador Masood Khan while addressing 80 international students at prestigious Johns Hopkins University today has said that US and Pakistan are conducting a structured dialogue to promote their ties in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, commercial cooperation, public-private dialogue to enhance bilateral trade and investment in the healthcare sector and cooperation in combating pandemics.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was also seeking to promote institutional linkages between CDC ( Centre for Disease Control) and Ministry of National Services & Regulations and National Institute of Health.

“Pakistan would also invite and involve US pharma to develop Pak pharmaceutical and bio-technology sectors.”

The Ambassador said that “We are grateful to the United States for donating 62 million COVID vaccines which is one of largest donation to any country in the world.”

“We are also seeking US cooperation for manufacturing vaccine for various variants of COVID and future pandemics.” said the Ambassador.

“Right now, Pakistan is investing its energies in preparedness and response for the future pandemics”, he added.

The most qualified students and health professionals had assembled in Johns Hopkins University to seek Ambassador Masood Khan’s advice in transition to their new learning environment in the United States.

Addressing the students, Ambassador Khan congratulated them for making it to a prestigious seat of learning and excellence. “This unique opportunity must be fully utilized to equip yourself with the skills to serve the humanity and to transform health care systems in your respective countries through better networking, connectivity, and coordination. “You are all change agents to bring about transformation and connect your respective countries with each other”, said the Ambassador.

Urging the students to manifest the highest standards of commitment, integrity and professionalism, the Ambassador said that countries across the globe were grappling with challenges in health care, especially after the pandemic, which places huge responsibility upon the healthcare professionals.

We need to establish robust partnerships in health care sector to maximize our reach out to the people needing medical assistance. “Pandemic was a reminder that it is not about the safety of one but the safety of all that matters”, continued the Ambassador.

Separately, Ambassador Khan also had a session with Pakistani students and health professional studying at Johns Hopkins University.