Ambassador Masood Khan met a group of Pakistani-American Christians from Maryland, Virginia, Philadelphia and New York

WASHINGTON: Ambassador Masood Khan met a group of Pakistani-American Christians from Maryland, Virginia, Philidalphia and NewYork.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Masood Khan noted that Christian community was an integral part of the social and political fabric in Pakistan.

The Ambassador while appreciating the role of Christians, acknowledged the historic role of Pakistani Christians in the independence movement and nation building. He admired those Christians who had risen to high positions in Pakistan. “With a small population, they had made tremondous contributions,” He added.

The delegation raised some issues related to rights protection, electoral reforms and constitutional framework. The Ambassador assured them that the points raised by the delegation would be transmitted to Pakistan.

The Ambassador further stated that Pakistan was committed to ensuring the fundamental rights of all our citizens in pursuance to the Constitution and international law.

The delegation led by Mr. Ilyas Masih comprised of Pastors, community leaders, and businessmen. They thanked the Ambassador and assured him of their close collaboration in promoting Pakistan-US relations.

Other members of the delegation included, Mr. David Salik, Mr. Aaron Bashir, Mr. Siddia Sindhu, Mr. Manzoor Alam, Mr. Anwar Siddique, Mr. Shoukat Sundhu, Mr. Yamin Sohatra, and Mr. Azhar Abdullah.