Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House to meet and greet US President Joe Biden

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him which is an established tradition here in Washington D.C. for newly appointed envoys.

During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.

Forty-six other Ambassadors also were there to have official photograph with the President one by one. They too had not been able to call on the President for more than a year because of Covid restrictions.

Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington D.C. on 25th March 2022. On that day his credentials were received by the US Chief of Protocol and he was designated as “Appointed Ambassador”.

On April 19, 2022, Ambassador Khan’s credentials were formally accepted by President Joe Biden. The official photograph completes all formalities.