Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad’s call on PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Welcoming Ambassador Khalilzad, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process launched since last year. He also underlined the need to overcome the difficulties in this regard so that an enduring political solution to the Afghan conflict could be achieved at the earliest.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was important for all sides to take practical steps for reduction of violence in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister further underscored that it was equally important to guard against the negative narratives and efforts by any quarter to undermine the progress made so far through painstaking efforts.

As a sincere facilitator and a friend, Pakistan remains ready to do everything possible in its capacity, as part of a shared responsibility, for early conclusion of a peace deal. Achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan’s best national interest, the Prime Minister stressed.