Ambassadors can play role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy: Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said as Pakistan was focused on geographical economic priorities, its ambassadors could play an exemplary role in strengthening the country’s economy through economic diplomacy.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran, where he was welcomed by Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, senior officers and staff.

The foreign minister said there existed ample opportunities of further strengthening and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

He directed the diplomats for making serious efforts to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited various sections of the embassy, including the Consular Section. Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi briefed the foreign minister in detail about the performance of embassy as well as the facilities being provided by it, including the issuance of passport and visa.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the embassy, said the welfare of overseas Pakistanis was among the priorities of the present government.

He appreciated the services rendered by the embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foreign minister on the occasion also penned his views in the visitors’ book placed in the embassy.