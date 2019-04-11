Ambassadors, journalists visit Balakot to see ground realities of Indian airspace violation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has briefed a group of international media journalists mostly India based and Ambassadors and Defence Attachés of various countries in Pakistan about the details of the event negating repeated false Indian claims with ground realities.

According to ISRP statement, the group has visited the Balakot area and witnessed the impact of February 26 Indian air violation, near Jabba, Balakot.

The visitors were shown bomb craters of denied Indian air strike attempt in barren open spaces with no loss to life or infrastructure. Group also visited nearby madrassa claimed by India for having been struck and killing scores of terrorists.

They freely interacted with student children and teachers and saw for themselves that madrassa stood on ground untouched with only innocent local children undergoing education.

The DG ISPR reiterated that India instead of pursuing false claims should accept the reality, stay a responsible state for peace in the region and especially to look inward to identify reasons for out of hand situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Later, group visited APS Swat, a state of the art education facility with computer and science labs, Auditorium and sports stadium. This was established by Pakistan Army as a gift for resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism as terrorists had specially targeted educational institutions during the unrest.

Later the group also visited Sabaoon (morning light) de-radicalization Centre Malakand a rehabilitation facility for psychologically treating indoctrinated Juvenile and help them return to normal life and become useful citizens of society.