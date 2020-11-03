Amber Heard breaks silence after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost libel case in UK

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: American actor Amber Heard has broken her silence after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost the high-stake libel case in UK against publishers of The Sun newspapers.

The Aquaman actor’s response to her ex’s defeat was disclosed by Metro as the publication revealed her US counsel’s statement following the ruling.

“For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise,” said Elaine Charlson, US counsel for Heard.

“Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the US court and defending Ms. Heard’s Right to Free Speech,” she added.