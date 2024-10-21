Amendment an attack on judiciary: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has termed the 26th Constitutional Amendment as an attack on the independence of the judiciary and added that a government with a fake mandate, has attacked the independent judiciary under the guise of constitutional amendments in the dark of night, calling it a dark day in the country’s history. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf outright rejects these amendments as they are of no benefit to the public but serve the interests of a selected few elites who aim to subdue the judiciary.

He warned that if attempts were made to appoint judges of their choice through these unconstitutional amendments and the most senior judge was not appointed as Chief Justice, they will strongly resist and raise the voice against this tyranny. The Chief Minister added that, unfortunately, those in power are weakening institutions for their political gains, and PTI will oppose this at every forum adding that once in power, PTI will introduce amendments that will strengthen national institutions and benefit the public.

Speaking during a session of the Provincial Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that those who betrayed Imran Khan, despite getting votes in his name are traitors and history will remember them as such; and both PTI and the public will hold them accountable for it.

He further said that they are fighting a battle of truth and ideology against oppression and tyranny and will never back down adding that if anyone thinks that suppressing a few people can end this ideology, they are mistaken. He mentioned that their leader is wrongfully imprisoned, our members of parliament are unjustly detained and are not being presented in the assembly despite the issuance of production orders.

Every tactic of oppression is being used against PTI, but he warned that those engaging in revenge politics today could fall victim to it tomorrow. He urged the public that now is the time to come out and actively participate in this struggle for real freedom, as revolutions are not achieved by merely posting on social media from home. Ali Amin Gandapur also stated that they are once again preparing and will soon launch a full-fledged campaign with full strength, and will fight until they achieve victory in this struggle for real freedom.

Speaking on the approval of the Police Amendment Act 2024 in the assembly, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of this act is to improve the performance of the police and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the people. He stated that law and order was the top priority of the provincial government, which is only possible if the police is strengthened to the desired level.

The provincial government is taking steps on priority basis to strengthen the police and align it with contemporary requirements. Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for protecting the lives and property of the people, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made immense sacrifices in the line of duty, and the provincial government highly values these sacrifices. He assured that all the issues faced by the police force would be resolved on a priority basis.