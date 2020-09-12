Amendments in CPC to enable speedy decision of cases

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that the implementation of the amendments in the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) will enable speedy decision of cases and avoid unnecessary delays and adjournments of cases.

He said this during a full court meeting held here on Saturday in which all the judges of the Lahore High Court participated, however three judges could not attend due to personal reasons.

LHC CJ appreciated the positive suggestions of all the judges and said that with the grace of Allah Almighty cases would be decided in the best possible manner in future with the use of modern facilities and procedures.

All the judges openly expressed their views on various issues pertaining to the LHC and the district judiciary.

Judges emphasized the need to further improve the case management system and added that the administrative authority should make arrangements to provide relief to the people at the institutional levels so that people do not turn to the courts for their petty matters. The full court approved the proposal to implement the amendments approved in the Rules of the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) with effect from November 1, 2020. This step of Lahore High Court would help to reduce huge back-log of civil matters.