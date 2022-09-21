Amendments in KP LGs Act sheer injustice with people, says City Mayor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that amendments made in the Local Governments Act were not in the public interest and sheer injustice with the people.

He was talking to the media here after hearing in Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday. Besides, City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, Tehsil chairmen, Haroon Siffat, Haji Mohammad (Torghar), Inayatullah (Munda Dir Lower), Rafiullah (Dir Upper), Maulana Shah Zamin (Torgar), Saeed Badshah (Samarbagh), Azizullah (Sarai Naurang), Haji Bahadar Khan (Jandola), Taj Malook Khan (South Waziristan), Ihsanullah (Central Kurram), Mohammad Tahir (Upper Orakzai), Qaiser Shah (Swabi), Rozi Khan (Lakki Marwat), Maulana Saleh (South Waziristan), Mubarak Ahmad (Rustam, Mardan), Shah Khalid (Landi Kotal, Khyber) and others were also present on the occasion.

The City Mayor said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has usurped the local governments of all those rights guaranteed under Articles 37 and 140 of the Constitution of 1973. He said that amendments in the Local Government Act are the negation of the tall claims made by the provincial government with the people.

The City Mayor said that two budgets at the gross root level were in the larger interest of the people, but the provincial government has suspended it.

He said that in the recently passed budget the metropolitan government had included various development schemes for provision of basic facilities to the people, but the provincial government has crushed it under its heavy feet. (APP)