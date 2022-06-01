Amendments in law don’t stop overseas from casting vote: CJ IHC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday observed that the fresh amendments in the law by the incumbent government had not stopped the overseas Pakistanis from their right to vote in general elections.

The Chief Justice further remarked that apparently, the amendment of former government was not in accordance of the judgment of the Supreme Court. The court said that the constitutional institutions and Parliament should be respected.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen. The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the former government had given right of vote to overseas Pakistan but the said law had been amended.

The Chief Justice remar-ked that no law had depri-ved the overseas Pakistan from the right of voting in elections, adding that it was a very complex issue.

The court asked whether the nine million overseas Pakistanis would cast their votes against one constituency. The state institutions would have to settle the matter instead of the court, Justice Minallah observed.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the representatives of concerned institutions had admitted before the top court for giving right of vote to Pakistanis in abroad.

The bench sought further arguments and adjourned the case till June 3.

