Amendments in LG Act: PHC accepts govt request

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar has accepted government request for constitution of larger bench for hearing of writ petitions against amendments in Local Government Act, on Wednesday.

During hearing Advocate General KP Shumail Butt informed PHC that amendments made in local government has approved by provincial assembly and added that similar petitions were filed against amendments concluded in 2013 which is rejected by larger bench of PHC at that time.

Advocate General further informed that several tehsil mayors along with city mayor has challenged amendments made in 2022 in Local Government Act and requested for constitution of larger bench for the writ petitions because identical cases were decided by larger bench of this court.

The advocate general argued that it cannot be correct for a two-member bench for endowment observation against decision of larger bench and constitution of larger bench is legal obligation. City Mayor Mardan’s counsel Babar Khan Yousafzai Advocate argued that similar cases are fixed for hearing in next week and government request cannot maintainable at this stage while added that under 21st September decision a two-member bench can hear the writ petitions.

However, Chief Justice PHC observed that it is important and constitutional matter, so the formation of larger would be better and added that government has filed supplementary application in this regard while AG Shumail Butt informed that government will also submit supplementary applications in the writ petitions fixed for hearing in next week. The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar has accepted government supplementary application and ordered to place writ petitions regarding amendments in Local Government Act before larger bench and adjourned further hearing.

