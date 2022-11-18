Amends in Army Act to be challenged in SC: Imran

LAHORE (Agencies): PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the incumbent government’s planned amendments to the army act would be challenged in the Supreme Court (SC), claiming that the coalition leaders were making these changes “for their own benefit”.

In an informal meeting with journalists in Lahore on Friday, the former premier claimed that the government was bringing the amendments for its “own benefit”. Nawaz Sharif wants to bring an army chief who would weaken the PTI, he claimed, alleging that the government was trying to make the armed forces “like the Punjab police”.

The PTI chief also said that the appointment of the army chief should take place just like that of the chief justice. According to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997, the CJP and all high court judges are appointed on the basis of seniority. The law states that a person with five years of experience as a high court judge or 15 years of experience as a high court advocate was eligible to be appointed as the top court judge.

Imran said that he had not met Gen Bajwa in Lahore, clarifying that President Arif Alvi had had a meeting with the army chief. The PTI chief also said that he would lead the party’s long march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi himself.

Imran expressed concern over the delay in presenting the suspect in court. “I fear the evidence would have been wasted in these 14 days. Imran further said that he will announce the date to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday, adding that he had a medical checkup tomorrow where doctors would give their opinion on his recovery.

Talking about the Toshakhana gift sale allegation, Imran said he would be approaching the court in the United Kingdom and Dubai against the Jang Group and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor. Responding to these allegations, Imran said that the development had given him a chance to go to court. “I have the discretion to sell or keep anything after buying it from Toshakhana.”

“What about the vehicles Zardari and Nawaz took? Who will take notice of that,” he asked. At one point during the talk, the PTI chief also said that he would only become the prime minister again when he has “full powers”.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that the way Punjab government has adopted public welfare projects and poor-friendly policies is commendable.

Related