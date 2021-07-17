America destroyed irreplaceable people

Dmitry Kosyrev

American thinkers are painfully trying to give an answer to an obvious problem for all – the problem of amazing idiocy in the statements and especially actions of today’s politicians.

Examples of this are coming continuously. From this week’s news: The European Court of Human Rights has called on Moscow to recognize same-sex marriage. Why did they do it? Didn’t understand what the result would be? Or the statement of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who fears an increase in the influence of Russia and China, because they supply vaccines to other countries: in contrast, other vaccines are needed. Or – a less known story in our country – the son of the President of the United States, Hunter Biden, suddenly became a fashionable artist, his canvases of dubious properties are already on sale for half a million dollars. And this despite the fact that even today he is under investigation by the FBI about money laundering, and in principle the whole country remembers everything about the Ukrainian corruption amusements of the father and son Biden. So why make her laugh at the painter Hunter now? Again, these are just fresh examples taken at random of how it would be better to remain silent and hold back.

Previously, everything was explained by the degradation of the education system in the USA, Great Britain, and so on. That is, there is no place to find smart and educated administrators, including the highest ones. And many people continue to say this, demanding the revival of education, but now new ideas have arisen. Or new shades of the same idea.

Let’s look at an article in The American Conservative that comes up with a good idea: The problem is that the script is over . The actors on stage don’t know what to say.

Among the puppeteers of globalism, there is a character named David Koch, whose billions have fueled many foundations and institutions, as well as political campaigns. This Koch once said that politicians are “actors who read from a script that we write,” that is, the masters of life.

Previously, politicians, like parrots, pronounced the correct words taken from the classics. Anything from Plato to Keynes. But today is the time when you have to think for yourself. As a result, the audience, or at least a significant part of it, listens to these actors and is amazed at the idiocy of what is happening. Clever Americans (and there are quite a few of them) amuse themselves by making lists of “robotic quotes” from prominent personalities that were written by their assistants. And there are no normal politicians capable of working without a script.

But if the classics – thinkers of the past – can not offer anything that will help solve the problems of today, then it is true: why education, scholarship, knowledge of the entire world culture accumulated over the centuries?

The author’s answer is approximately the following: the opposite is true, today scholarship is most needed, since you will have to re-and seriously try to understand what the smart ideas of the classics really mean and where they came from. And they came from unbearably difficult situations, including global ones, when people were forced to find completely new ideas. That is why they became classics.

And here’s an example from the same post. Ernest Hemingway, who went to the civil war in Spain in 1937 and even had contacts there with smart people from the NKVD (after which he fell under the FBI cap for life). On the one side of the barricades, left-wing republicans of all stripes, including Trotskyists, are imposing a new and incomprehensible system on the country, including through mass murders, breaking the people over the knee, causing the ire of half of their compatriots.

And then the communist USSR helps this regime. On the other hand, there are the putschists who defend the country from these atrocities with their atrocities, but in an alliance with the fascists of Italy and Germany. And who, besides the USSR, can and wants to fight fascism? That was the choice, if not for a politician, then for a writer and a citizen. It was difficult – just as difficult now. That is why we read it, including today. You just need to read it with a fresh eye.

But one more American publication has appeared these days – it is about the fact that not only politicians and elites have run out of scenarios. The same applies to the general public, who, like the elite, found themselves in a difficult situation of a global change of eras. The situation when you need to think for yourself.

The author, Doug Casey, is from a tribe of economic gurus, people who explain where to invest money not so much today as tomorrow. A predictor of crises and disasters, a remover of financial damage, and so on. He expresses one obvious idea: people, and not only in the financial sphere, have today gained access to a gigantic volume of facts and opinions of any experts. But the amount of information and its quality are different things.

The education system (again, they are talking about this!) Does not give people the skills of critical thinking, that is, the ability to sort out huge amounts of information.

On the contrary, she drags the public to all the same old scenarios, according to which it was very easy to live quite recently.

As a result: Casey believes that the attempts of the globalist democrats to slip ready-made solutions to the public through the mechanics of all kinds of Wikipedias, Google and other things have failed. The public needs an honest mediator – someone who can help sort out the chaos of expert opinions. Instead, she gets celebrities – they are “people who are famous for being famous.” Celebrities speak out on all issues, with a sad result for societies and states.

And here the financial guru not only directly expresses one good idea, but comes close to it. He says that the era requires people of integrated knowledge. The fact is that a real expert knows a lot – but about something narrow. And integrated knowledge is …

These are the famous “people of the Renaissance” or the Enlightenment that followed the Renaissance. Those who were simultaneously engaged in all sciences, arts and at the same time politics with philosophy. Something like Leonardo da Vinci , although in those epochs almost all literate people were fond of everything at the same time. And they became classics, according to the scripts of which they then lived for centuries.

Let us recall that the aforementioned epochs meant a total change of everything – from the lifestyle in everyday trifles to politics. This is how several centuries of the old, rather stable system ended. Perhaps we are now inside a very similar segment of world history.