America needs a smooth transfer of power

The world is watching today as American voters decide who will lead their country – the strongest economic and military power on Earth – for the next four years. These elections will determine the political future of the US and the result will have consequences for America’s allies and opponents alike. However, the electoral process itself is arguably just as important.

The last race for the White House is often remembered for all the wrong reasons. An angry mob, incensed by what they regarded as an attempt to steal the election from then president Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol building. In scenes that were beamed around the world, hundreds of rioters fought with police and ransacked offices inside this bastion of American democracy. One of Mr Trump’s supporters was shot dead in the chaos.

January 6, 2021 was a manifestation of deeper issues that had been plaguing American society for several years. Conspiratorial thinking and political polarisation were joined by a refusal to accept the outcome of the vote. The result was an explosion of deadly and transgressive violence. Although some of the issues that fuelled the unrest are still present – there have been several ugly and divisive moments in this year’s campaigning – many in America and beyond will be hoping for a smooth and rapid transfer of power this time.

This must mean more than US law enforcement acting to prevent or counter street disorder. Already there are signs that there will be tooth-and-nail legal challenges to the results in states that, owing to America’s political system, could decide who will sit in the Oval Office next year. Although calling for recounts or querying instances of suspected fraud are legitimate measures, they must be accompanied by a willingness to accept defeat once it is clearly established who has won. Dragging the election result through the courts unnecessarily is in no one’s interest. Winning the White House while further damaging America’s image as a stable democracy is equally troubling.

Indeed, the many challenges facing the US in the coming years require a return to bipartisanship not further polarisation. Internal stability and economic prosperity should be prioritised. The wars raging in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the alarming military exchanges between Israel and Iran require America’s contribution to stop. The political distraction posed by the presidential race must be soon dispensed with if peace is to return to the Middle East.

For committed supporters of Mr Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris, a victory by their opponent is a worst-case scenario. However, despite the dire predictions that accompanied Mr Trump’s 2016 victory and Republican fears of a US led by President Joe Biden, it is wiser to remember the achievements of both administrations.

Under Mr Trump, the US economy performed well until the Covid-19 pandemic. The Trump administration faced no major foreign-policy crises and even achieved some gains, such as helping to broker the Abraham Accords and begin a talks process with North Korea. For his part, Mr Biden helped steer the country out of the Covid crisis and oversaw a period of US economic growth. Although legitimate criticisms of both presidents could be made, those going to the polls today should reflect on the fact that one electoral outcome or another does not spell the end of American democracy, influence or relevance, but violence and undermining electoral systems could.