‘America will not rise again’: Why Americans are sure of this

Dmitry Kosyrev

Two clever articles met in the infosp-ace: one – an Ame-rican one, about what a declining superpower is (that is, the United States) and what exactly the decline is expressed in; the second is the Chinese one (albeit in an Ame-rican magazine), from which useful conclusions can be drawn about what a superpower is on the rise. That is, the speech is about how and in what this way down and up is felt, what are the symptoms in both cases.

The American material was written by former Boston Herald columnist Don Feder, the general attitude of the author is nowhere more pessimistic: he believes that the United States will no longer rise. How about that, with a total debt of $ 28 trillion (and no one even pretends that it can be paid off) or when university graduates fail history tests for fifth grade students from previous generations.

And then Feder does a useful thing: he makes a list of the symptoms of the decline of powers – any powers, starting with Rome . In the first place is the point when the country is waging endless wars that it cannot win. The second is the same unmanageable debt. Further, again, as with Rome, when the country refuses to protect its own borders and even when it gives up the cities to be torn apart by the crowd and allows the brains of the younger generation to be processed. And many more points. All are taken from the nature of today’s American life.

An article about China by Beijing professor Yan Xuetong is actually about how the country’s new foreign policy is starting to take shape . The new one is, first of all, “after the virus”. The fact is that China’s GDP in 2019 was 66% of America’s, and by the end of 2020 it was already 71%. And all other facts of global reality prove that China is a power on the rise, and would be so, even if the United States had not been a power on the decline.

And here we see one of the good and instructive symptoms that we are talking about a rising empire. This is simply caution, modesty and stinginess in desires. In Beijing, they not only say, but also think that China is still a developing country. They remember that per capita a Chinese person lives about six times worse than an American: $ 10,484 a year against $ 63,416. So there is no need to ask and get carried away.

Many conclusions can be drawn from this. In particular, the fact that a huge GDP does not mean that everything is fine in the country. She can simultaneously demonstrate all the signs of collapse, as mentioned above. And one more thing: that modesty helps to avoid one of the leading symptoms of decline – when you start countless wars and other adventures and, to everyone’s amazement, you lose all of them; another such case – the flight of the Americans from Afghanistan – need not be mentioned once again.

China, says Professor Yang’s article, recognizes that it lacks the resources of a true global leader with global responsibility, especially in the military sphere. Did the United States have such resources? It turns out not, which we are now discovering.

Accordingly, the PRC is not trying to impose its values ??on everyone, but is working in all conceivable international institutions and organizations to collectively develop values, norms and rules. Again, the modesty of the power is on the rise, which soberly evaluates its capabilities.

And one more thought in the Chinese article echoes well the pessimism of Don Feder – or at least shows at what point the trajectories converge (American down and Chinese up). In fact, the two superpowers are at a point where they are still – or already – not a boxing match, but a race. That is, the point of their efforts is to be ahead, and not to knock out the opponent completely. This is happening and will continue to happen, including because now there will be very few people willing to unconditionally support one of the two rivals: they are stuck at some point of equality, balance. Therefore, more and more countries will avoid being completely attached to only one of the competitors, and will try to somehow not quarrel with either of them.

Now useful conclusions from what has been said, conclusions for each and every country in the world. For example, this: Russia has just (by historical standards, quite recently) experienced about the same decline as the United States today, having miraculously pulled out of a deep dive. But the symptoms of decline are somehow familiar and the same. Therefore, if you observe at least some of these signs now or they will appear in the future, you need to notice them and draw conclusions. Because decline is not guaranteed to anyone, you can be saved from it. In particular, there is a science called history, which is needed to warn us about the danger, especially the one that we or other empires have already experienced. The phenomenon noted by Feder about university graduates and their knowledge of history is extremely indicative here.

And the rise of a superpower is even more instructive. At least in order to know who to choose as partners in the outside world. We see that dealing with modest, unobtrusive, unrecognized and unplayed powers is not only pleasant, but also useful. There is no need to be surprised that such a power cares first of all about its own interests, and only secondarily about yours, it is necessary to learn this.

And the last thing: the Chinese empire fell into collapse at least six times in the last two thousand years, but then it rallied and revived. So every Chinese knows that neither eternal prosperity nor eternal misfortune is guaranteed to anyone. The path of a great nation is very long if you have historical experience and wisdom. And for the States, whose history is more than ten times shorter than the Chinese one, the current collapse and decline is the first time, so there are more emotions and other screams. They – by the way, smart people in the United States wrote about this at the end of the last century – perceive history differently from the Chinese. And something like this: you can become a world empire only once, and then – forever decline and ruins overgrown with bindweed.

Generally speaking, the Russian state, with its ups and downs, is again closer to the Chinese view of history. Therefore, studying the symptoms of upsurge and decline is a habitual and useful thing for us.