America will provide large amounts of weapons to Kiev: US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The United States of America will provide large amounts of military equipment and weapons to Kiev if Russia takes unacceptable action against Ukraine , US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Christina Queen said Monday .

“If Russia takes unacceptable action against Ukraine, then we will also supply Ukraine with more equipment and weapons. And in the end we will ensure that our NATO allies bordering Ukraine are fully strengthened,” she said in an interview with UA. Suspilne ” (Public).

She recalled that the United States has been providing security assistance to Ukraine for many years, in particular, by supplying defense weapons. “Our last shipment of weapons, in fact, arrived just a week or two ago. And we continue to support Ukraine. This year alone, we provided Ukraine with $ 450 million in security assistance. And since 2014, we have transferred more than $ 2.5 billion to Ukraine. and security assistance. Therefore, we will continue to assess (the situation – ed.) and, as I said, if Russia takes unacceptable actions against Ukraine, we will provide additional equipment, “the diplomat said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of “aggressive actions” by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations of the West and Ukraine, stating that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the possibility of helping Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous.

Meanwhile, The US State Department on Monday recommended that Americans not travel to Ukraine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as allegedly “increased threats from Russia.” This is stated in a circulated written statement.

“The State Department continues to advise American citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of COVID-19, and to reconsider travel [to this country] in connection with the increased threats from Russia. Exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest,” foreign policy department.

Recently, in Western countries, as well as in Kiev, allegations have been made about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and groundless escalation of tension.

Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone.