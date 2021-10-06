American actor Reese Witherspoon completes three decades in Hollywood

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: American actor Reese Witherspoon is taking a trip down memory lane upon the completion of her three decades in Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old Legally Blonde star shared a throwback photo of herself at the age of 14 when her debut film came out.

“A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out,” she wrote as she began the heartfelt note.

“It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old. I had no idea the journey that lay ahead of me, but I am so deeply grateful for all the ups and the downs that brought me to this moment,” she shared.

“I learned from All of them. And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store,” she added.

“I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them. Feeling very grateful for this journey. Thought I would share,” she concluded.