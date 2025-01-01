American Airlines flight diverted to Rome after bomb threat, sources say

NEW YORK (Reuters): An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was forced to land in Italy due to a bomb threat, the Flight Emergency site and airport sources said on Sunday.

“American flight AA292 will divert to Rome en route to Delhi due to a bomb threat,” Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight with about 200 people onboard landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT, according to airport sources.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources added.

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that a bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flight, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, had been heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.