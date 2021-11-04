American Fleet enters the Black Sea after two days of drinking

Mikhail Sheinkman

Who came to us. The floating headquarters “Mount Whitney” has crawled to our latitudes. It’s hard for him. In Istanbul, before leaving on distant routes, the crew was released ashore. They say they played nicely. The locals liked it. One flagship American was not released at all until the bag was pulled over his head. They also wanted to cram them into a package of sanctions. Escaped.

The guy is now in culture shock. How, he thinks, can they pull it off in enemy Russia, if in friendly Turkey they have almost stolen it for trophies? The protests were such that the ship had to be taken under round-the-clock police protection. In general, the mood is so-so for a military campaign. And it seems calm, but they are stormy, with a soul turn back.

Porter wouldn’t interfere with them right now. And not a destroyer. His hundreds of hangover tomahawks were no use. It also attracts attention. What is even a little sobering is the famous Russian hospitality. Took to escort. Do you, they say, how: through binoculars or directly into the scope? And they themselves already know that only the grave will fix the hunchback. Moreover, if it is a “mount”. Brokeback mountain, therefore.