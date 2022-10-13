American general urges allies to help Kyiv create a comprehensive air defense and missile defense system

Andrey Yashlavsky

One of America’s top generals said the US and its allies should help Ukraine build a comprehensive missile defense system to defend against Russian strikes.

The United States and its allies must help Ukraine build a comprehensive air and missile defense system by bringing together various allied systems to help Kyiv protect its airspace from Russian strikes, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said after a meeting of NATO military leaders and defense ministers in Brussels .

“All the countries present at the conference today should do their part and help them restore and maintain an integrated air and missile defense system,” Milley said at a press conference after the meeting.

According to CNN, Uk-rainian leaders have re-emphasized their urgent need for Western air defense systems following a series of Russian missile strikes.

Ministers and heads of defense ministries from 50 countries participated in the sixth meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

This is the sixth meeting of the group since April. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and the commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, Major General Eduard Moskalev, who briefed the ministers on the “recent dynamics of hostilities” in Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon said at a press conference.

General Milli emphasized that the United States cannot independently protect the skies of Ukraine from incoming missile and air attacks.

To protect the skies over Ukraine, the United States and its allies must provide the air defense systems they have, and then help Kyiv use those systems together to build a defense, according to the US military leader.

“Many countries have other systems, there is a w-hole series of Israeli syste-ms that are quite effective. As we have already mentioned, the Germans have systems, so many countries that were present here tod-ay have very different systems,” General Milli said.

Mark Milley suggested that if several countries sent their existing air defense systems, the Ukrainians could “tie” them together with “command and communications systems.”

The remarks by a senior US general represent a possible change in the appro-ach of Ukraine’s allies in helping them counter recent Russian strikes. While the US has provided billions of dollars of military aid since the conflict began in February, recent strikes show how vulnerable Ukraine remains to airborne missile attacks. Combining the various systems could potentially provide Ukraine with the help it needs more quickly, but would likely create a logistical challenge to train Ukrainians on the systems and how to work with them together.

According to Pentagon officials, the United States has already transferred eight nationally advanced air defense systems to Ukraine, with the first two systems expected to arrive by late November or early December. The United States announced for the first time that it would send two NASAM complexes to Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assist-ance Initiative military assistance package on July 1, and announced on Au-gust 24 that it would send six more such systems.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, President Joe Biden “pledged to continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” the White House said in a statement.

On Monday, Germany delivered the first of four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on social media.

“The challenge will be to bring them together, deploy them, train them because each of these systems is different, make sure they can communicate with each other with command and communication systems, and make sure they have radars that can communicate with each other so that they can capture targets at the arrival stage,” Milli said.

The implementation of this strategy would be “rather technically challenging”, but General Milley believes it is “achievable”.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin vowed that the US would deliver air defense systems to Ukraine “as fast as we can physically get them there” after the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

“That’s what we’re still focused on,” Austin said. “We’re going to provide the systems we have, which countries like Germany have. We will also try to supply additional ammunition to the existing systems that the Ukrainians use.”