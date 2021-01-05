American Holocaust: 2 million Americans died preventably in Trump’s last year as President

Dr Gideon Polya

The world is utterly shocked by the 362,000 certified Covid-19 deaths so far in Trump-ruled America. However US Covid-19 pandemic-related deaths, all preventable, now total 0.5 million. Further, non-Covid-19-related preventable American deaths from life-style choice and political choice reasons presently total 1.5 million annually. Softened by self-assertedly patriotic US Mainstream media, a total of 2 million Americans have died preventably in the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Google the term “American Holocaust” and you will get over 150,000 results of which the most prominent refer to the book “American Holocaust: The Conquest of the New World” by David E. Stannard (Professor of American Studies at the University of Hawaii) that was published in 1993 just after the 500th anniversary of the “discovery” of the West Indies in 1492 by Christopher Columbus. The publisher’s description commences thus “For four hundred years from the first Spanish assaults against the Arawak people of Hispaniola in the 1490s to the US Army’s massacre of Sioux Indians at Wounded Knee in the 1890s the indigenous inhabitants of North and South America endured an unending firestorm of violence. During that time the native population of the Western Hemisphere declined by as many as 100 million people. Indeed, as historian David E. Stannard argues in this stunning new book, the European and white American destruction of the native peoples of the Americas was the most massive act of genocide in the history of the world”. Donald Trump has made a horrible contribution to this half-millennium duration atrocity.

“Holocaust” implies the death of a huge number of people. In contrast, the over-lapping term “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” . In my recent book “US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” I provide an alphabetically-organized summary table of about 60 genocides that includes the “16th century onwards Amerindian Genocide (90 million [deaths])”. The American Holocaust was enormous and of the same order as the carnage of WW1 (24 million civilian and military dead), the post-WW1 Influenza Pandemic (50-100 million deaths), WW2 (100 million deaths), post-1950 US Asian Wars (40 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation), and the post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation) [4, 5,. However the 2-century, British-imposed Indian Holocaust was associated with 1,800 million Indian deaths from imposed deprivation [4, 5, 8], the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust has been associated with 1,500 million avoidable deaths from deprivation since 1950 [6], and in the absence of requisite climate change action a worsening Climate Genocide is set to kill 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion people [4, 5, 10].

Set out below is a detailed, updated and documented catalogue of pre-Covid-19 pandemic annual preventable American deaths (in brackets) from “lifestyle choice” and “political choice” causes (noting that there are some overlaps e.g. “gun deaths”, “homicide” and “suicide”):

(1). Adverse hospital events (440,000).

(2). Smoking (420,000) .

(3). Accidents (147,000),

(4). Obesity (76,000),

(5). Alcohol (73,000).

(6). Drug overdose (69,000).

(7). Air pollution (60,000).

(8). Influenza and pneumonia (57,000) [13].

(9). Lack of health insurance (45,000).

(10). Suicide (44,000).

(11). Preventable under-5 infant deaths from comparing US and Singapore data (20,000).

(12). Homicide (19,000) [19,.

(13). Guns (15,000).

(14). Jihadi-caused deaths in America, post-9/11 annual average (4) [21-23].

The updated total of annual American preventable deaths is 1.485 million or about 1.5 million. This amounts to 6.0 million American preventable deaths during the 4 year term of US President Donald Trump. The Ruler is responsible for the Ruled and President Donald Trump could have done vastly better. By way of numerical comparison one notes the 5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation in the Nazi Germany-imposed WW2 Jewish Holocaust [24-26], and the 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, 1942-1945 Bengal Famine) [27-29]. In praising his “calmness” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic (actually denial and inaction) Trump has inaccurately invoked comparison with Churchill’s stoic WW2 leadership [30]. However, properly informed, one notes that Zionist Churchill contributed to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (mistaken saturation bombing policies leading to famine in Nazi-occupied Europe, and rejection of the Joel Brand plan to save 700,000 Hungarian Jews) [31-36] as well as being primarily responsible for the deliberate starving to death of 6-7 million Indians in Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Orissa for strategic reasons) [27-29].

Fortunately, and despite his absurd and puerile protestations and demands to the contrary, Donald Trump will only have 1 term as president of the US. Consonant with the updated preventable American deaths data presented here, I had previously estimated (pre-Covid-19, in 2017) that 14 million Americans would die preventably in a 2-term Trump presidency [37]. However now one must consider the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on preventable American deaths in grossly Trump mis-ruled America.

As of 5 January 2021 American Covid-19 deaths totalled 362,000, and “Covid-19 deaths as a per million of population” are 1,090 (for the US) as compared to 5 (for New Zealand) and 0.3 (for Taiwan). Thus relative to New Zealand, 99.5% of US Covid-19 deaths were preventable, and relative to Taiwan 99.97% of US Covid-19 deaths were preventable [38]. The Ruler is responsible for the Ruled, and thus President Donald Trump is inescapably and substantially complicit in the preventable Covid-19 deaths of 362,000 Americans (so far).

However it gets worse. The BBC News has published a mid-June 2020 analysis of US mortality data demonstrating that in addition to70,266 certified Covid-19 deaths by then there were a further 26,986 excess deaths in that Cocid-19 pandemic period that were not certified as due to Covid-19 per se, this yielding a total of 97,252 deaths associated with the direct or indirect impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Applying these proportions to the 362,000 Covid-19 deaths as of 5 January 2021 one can estimate a total of 362,000 x 97,252 / 70,266 = 501,028 or approximately 0.5 million Covid-19-related excess deaths in America so far under Trump.

Thus 1.5 million plus 0.5 million = 2.0 million Americans died preventably in the last year of the Trump presidency, and 6.5 million Americans have died preventably in the 4 years of the Trump Administration. It would be harsh to hold Trump responsible for all of the 6.0 million American preventable deaths from “lifestyle choice” or “political choice” reasons over the last 4 dreadful years. Thus, for example, if he had banned cigarette smoking on attaining office on 20 January 2017 some people would be still dying from the long-term effects of smoking 2 decades later. However as the President of the most powerful country on Earth he can be held responsible for 362,000 American Covid-19 deaths to date as revealed by the numerically negligible Covid-19 deaths in Taiwan and New Zealand [38].

Further, the horrible reality is that about 95% of Covid-19 deaths occur in people over the age of 50. Thus 94.5% of Covid-19 deaths in the US (May-August 2020) were of 50 and over people. Over 95% of Covid-19 deaths were 50 or older in Australia . Trump can be legitimately accused of Gerocide, of the deliberate and intentional mass killing of older people [42, 43]. Indeed not just Trump but also the leaders of the UK, Canada, Western Europe and Apartheid Israel should be arraigned for Gerocide before the International Criminal Court. This intentional mass murder may be passive mass murder rather than active mass murder, but as leading anti-racist Jewish Australian bioethicist, Professor Peter Singer, has observed (2000): “We are responsible not only for what we do but also for what we could have prevented… We should consider the consequences of what we do and what we decide not to do”.

Anti-racist Jewish British writer Harold Pinter in his Literature Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech wrote of the genocidally war criminal US Alliance invasion of Iraq at a point at which only100,000 Iraqis were estimated to have been violently killed (2005): “We have brought torture, cluster bombs, depleted uranium, innumerable acts of random murder, misery, degradation and death to the Iraqi people and call it ‘bringing freedom and democracy to the Middle East’. How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and Blair be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice”. In relation to justice and the horrendous American preventable deaths in the last year of the Trump Administration I would aver: “Two million? More than enough, I would have thought.” Trump should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court for the passive mass murder of his fellow Americans.