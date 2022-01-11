American intelligence agencies issue recommendations to counter hackers from Russia

WASHINGTON, 11 Jan – RIA Novosti. US intelligence agencies have issued a set of guidelines to counter suspected Russian hackers, urging cybersecurity structures to remain vigilant and actively monitor threats.

A technical report from the FBI , the National Security Agency and the CISA (Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency) lists the hacking techniques allegedly sponsored by Russia , the most high-profile attacks and suggests ways to reduce vulnerabilities.

“The CISA, FBI and NSA are calling on the cybersecurity community, especially those responsible for protecting critical infrastructure networks, to maintain a state of high alert and to proactively hunt for threats,” the publication said.

Departments, in particular, advise to timely update software, use anti-virus programs, use multi-stage systems for confirming the identity of users, and have elaborate plans in case of cyberattacks. The document provides a technical description of the cyber means allegedly used by these hackers.

The topic of threats in cyberspace acquired particular relevance in the United States in 2021. A number of large companies have been targeted by cyberattacks. Among them are the American division of the Brazilian meat processing company JBS SA and the software manufacturer Kaseya. The US authorities claimed that hackers, probably located in Russia, were behind the attacks.

The Russian authorities have denied any involvement in hacker attacks.