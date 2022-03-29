American investment for a new World Order

According to American media, the White House has released the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023, which includes an increase in spending on State Department activities and international programs under USAID, Pentagon, and other American agencies by $10.2 billion, or 18%. According to details, the proposed budget requests $67.6 billion in funding for the State Department and international programs is 18% more than requested by the White House in 2021. As said, the State Department and USAID will expand about $60.4 billion to achieve America’s strategic interests abroad during the next fiscal year. According to reports, the Biden administration has made a significant increase in funds assigned for the containment of the Russian Federation which includes $6.9 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, North Atlantic Alliance, countering Russian aggression against Ukraine, supporting strong US partnerships with NATO allies, and other European countries to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO troops in the region in the face of Russian aggression. The US government is also considering allocating $ 400 million in the next fiscal year to counter Chinese influence around the world. According to the proposed budget draft, over $10 billion will go to more than 70 countries to help approximately 240 million refugees, while more than $3.2 billion is planned to be allocated to support global programs in the field of democracy, human rights, and the fight against corruption. The US administration has planned to increase allocations for the operations of NASA by almost 12% in the next fiscal year to establish its supremacy in space in the coming decades.

The United States is a global power while the Department of State is its foreign diplomacy arm that projects American influence across the world through various diplomatic initiatives including public engagement, educational scholarships, cultural orientation programs, study tours, preservation of human, women, and political rights, media and religious freedom, minorities rights, promotion of democracy, fight against corruption as well as social development programs through US Agency for International Development (USAID). US Department of State regularly manages all these programs and activities in different countries through US Embassies, diplomatic missions, and cultural centers in collaboration with local governments, NGOs, and Civil Society organizations to enhance American influence in those nations, persuade local governments and organizations to promote America’s interests in the region and beyond. In fact, the US Department of State is the vanguard battalion of the United States which conquers nations by the tactful use of diplomatic arsenals ranging from monetary aid to economic sanctions and educational scholarships to designations of the countries under religious freedoms.

According to experts, America invests billions of dollars each year in different parts of the world to protect its global interests in the name of promotion of democracy, protection of human rights as well as fight against corruption, ethnic and social discrimination which are effective tools of American diplomats to exert pressure on the governments, cultivate political leaders for onward utilization and instigate unrest in the public in other countries. Presently, the Biden administration has allocated a huge amount for its global diplomacy which is greater than the annual budgets of many countries in the world and is indicative of America’s desire to pave the way for the enforcement of its new global order in the world.