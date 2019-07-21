American investors shows interest in investing IT & technology sector

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Mr. Zia Chishti, CEO of Afiniti, Mr. Mohammed Khaishgi, Founding Partner of The Resource Group and Mr. Hasnain Aslam, Chief Investment Officer at The Resource Group called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present during the meeting.

The investors expressed their desire to further enhance their investment in the IT and Technology sector of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Munir Akram accompanied by Mr. Shahal Khan, one of the leading American investors with Pakistani background, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present during the meeting.

Trade and investment avenues in Pakistan were discussed during the meeting