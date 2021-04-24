American kids and Russian bear

The United States media has reported that the Pentagon has briefed top US lawmakers on intelligence surrounding suspected directed-energy attacks against US troops, and Russia has been identified as a likely culprit. It said that US Defense Department had been investigating the incidents, including those targeting its personnel around the world since last year and had already informed lawmakers through letter and in person meetings with them.

As per details, these incidents includes the injuries sustained by US troops in Syria, another incident in which several troops developed flu-like symptoms, several cases of suspected directed-energy attacks by Russia on Americans abroad, and frequent incidents of “Havana syndrome” among US diplomats posted in Cuba during the past had been investigated by multiple agencies over the years.

According to a State Department’s report, the probable cause of the Havana Syndrome incidents was a directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy by some unknown enemy. As per reports, the directed-energy attack uses highly concentrated electromagnetic energy, including high-powered radio frequency or microwave devices and particle beams, to harm a target. The attacks can take different forms, from jamming electronic equipment to causing pain or permanent injuries.

Now a days, Americans are blaming Russia for each and every ill or mishap with them even they started accusing Russia for food poisoning, flu and cough of their soldiers or diplomatic officials abroad. Similarly, once in the history the Middle Eastern people were used to make afraid their kids with the name of great warrior Changaiz Khan and Indians with the name of Mahmood Ghaznavi. Currently, Russian bear has influenced the senses of American leadership and they see Russia everywhere in the world.

Americans had followed this policy over the years, that first project their enemy as biggest threat for their country and the world peace for making public opinion. Later, they used to set course against it as they did in the case of Iraq. Apparently, United States is preparing ground for action against Russia in coming days. Therefore, Russians must be more prudent in their approach and refrain from waging war with Ukraine because it could be fatal for their economy.