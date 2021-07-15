American oligarchs came after Cuban communists

Victoria Nikiforova

The Cuban protests that began this w-eekend undoubtedly have their own reasons. Coronavirus pandemic, shortages of drugs and food, devastation of the tourism sector. However, the United States is striving to become their main driver. In Venezuela, the Americans did not succeed in shattering the regime, in Belarus, too, there was a bummer, Ukraine, with the presence of Nord Stream 2, turned out to be a suitcase without a handle. So why not brew the Maidan next door?

Interestingly, the White House initially tried to put the brakes on the topic of protests. Administration officials said that the Cubans were rebelling because of the pandemic, out of general poverty – and clearly did not intend to incite. However, political heavyweights from the Republican Party began to fiercely hype the topic.

Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, ex-secretary of state and ex-CIA director Mike Pompeo, fiercely criticized Biden for his lackluster reaction. The president was required to urgently intervene in Cuba’s affairs. “Cubans are fighting against the communist dictatorship – kindled Florida Governor Ron De Santis, too, naturally, a Republican – they demonstrate courage, and baydenovskaya Administration – cowardice.”

The topic was actively supported by Donald Trump. His America First Institute issued a special statement in support of the Cubans. “We will defend the freedom of future generations,” it says, “from discredited ideologies – socialism, communism and bigtech.”

What can we say about “little Havana” – the Cuban diaspora in Miami ? Emigrants and their descendants are today even more active in the torrential rainstorm than the Cubans themselves. They felt a chance to fulfill their eternal dream – to regain property expropriated by the revolutionaries and make the island the 51st state of the United States.

The overwhelming majority of the Cuban diaspora in the States is fiercely partisan of the Republican Party. The very same Rub-io, Cruz, Pompeo (not to m-ention Donald Trump) have repeatedly hinted that they would not mind competing for the presidency in 2024. If the Republicans really succeed in the Maidan in Cuba, their electorate will be delighted. If they do not succeed, they still have it in their piggy bank: they fought against the “communist dictatorship.”

Today Moscow, Beijing and Mexico City are warning the American administration against interfering in the affairs of sovereign Cuba. Punchinel’s secret, however, is that this intervention gained momentum a few years ago.

Trump first reversed all of Obama’s decisions to improve relations with Cuba and renewed sanctions in full swing. The Island of Liberty’s economy was mercilessly stifled. At the same time, the American media described the poverty of the Cubans with disgusting hypocrisy. It was believed that the fault was not the American embargo lasting 60 years, but the socialist government of the island.

At the same time, they fed the Cuban intelligentsia. Bloggers, writers, journalists, rappers – they were looked after by the staff of the American Emb-assy in Havana and paid for by various American NG-Os. The National Endow-ment Foundation alone spent more than $ 5 million a year on the Cuban creative class.

In 2018, the San Isidro Movement Artistic Associ-ation was established in Havana. Its members were filmed with the Cuban flag in the most indecent and humiliating situations. For mockery of state symbols, they began to be detained. However, all the same republican politicians headed by Mike Pompeo immediately stood up for the “artists” – then he was the US Secretary of State.

The San Isidro Movement is notable for its anti-communism, morbid hatred of its country and heartbreaking love for America. “Trump is my president! (Further unprintable),” its leader, rapper Dennis Solis, shouts when a police officer hands him a summons for interrogation.

Solis was given eight months in prison – by the way, not for “protest actions”, but for contacts with the leader of the Lone Wolves terrorist group registered in Miami, Fernandez Figueres. San Isidro went on a dry hunger strike in protest. All the world’s media wrote about her. However, the police found refrigerators full of expensive imported food and drink on the hungry. Somewhere we have already seen all this?

In 2020, Solis, in collaboration with American musicians, recorded the song “Homeland and Life!” Its name parodies the famous slogan of revolutionary Cuba “Motherland or death!” Today it has become the main slogan of the demonstrators, and San Isidro is an active organizer of the protests.

Cuban youth who shout “Homeland and life!” Are not aware of what victory over the “communist dictatorship” will bring them. Big American business stands behind the Republican politicians who are so fighting today “for your and our freedom”.

The Kohi brothers (oil industry) nourish Mike Pompeo, Robert Mercer (bigdata) sponsors Donald Trump. Ted Cruz is sent by millions by the Wilkes brothers (also an oil industry). Marco Rubio and his wife were taken over by the influential Florida oligarch Norman Braman. He became famous for organizing an electoral loss to the popular mayor of Miami, who raised taxes for owners of luxury real estate.

Their expansion to the Island of Freedom will be extremely ruthless. For many years, these rich people have held the Atlas Net-work as a tool of influence. South American experts believe the network has been battling for decades against the continent’s left-wing governments and ensuring that American protégés come to power.

For a long time, Atlas Network was led by Alejandro Chafuen. Now he is the head of the Acton Institute, but the essence of his activities has not changed. Chafuen works as an intermediary between American capitalists and the business elite of Latin American countries. He kind of gives guarantees to large local owners, encouraging them to overthrow their governments and replace them with state puppets.

Chafuen’s economic program is pure genocide. Complete privatization of the public sector, the destruction of social services, an increase in the retirement age, the abolition of free medicine and free education. The obscene wealth of the elite and the inhuman poverty of millions. It is called beautifully – “libertarianism”, but, in fact, this is natural Pinochetism, wild capitalism, compared with which even our 90s look tolerable.

A year ago, Chafuen openly regretted that his technique of changing governments with the help of the local business elite did not work in only two cases – in Venezuela and in Cuba. Perhaps this strategy is doomed to failure today as well.

True, the Republicans forced Biden and the State Department to make harsh statements against the Cuban government. However, in general, the Democratic Party is not eager to invade the Island of Freedom. First, it interferes with polite. The radical left in the Democratic Party – from Bernie Sanders to Ocasio Cortez – is openly drowning in “socialism,” whatever they mean by that. It is somehow indecent for them to demolish the socialist government.

Secondly, the Democratic Party understands perfectly well that Cuba and the Cuban diaspora are the fiefdom of the Republicans. They have nothing to catch there. If they now try to send special forces to Havana, this “victory” will be appropriated by their political opponents.

Schizophrenic duality, in which the leading parties of the United States cannot agree even on simple moves in foreign policy, may well play into the hands of the Cubans. If left alone, they are more likely to cope with their problems.

Already, thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets in support of President Miguel Diaz-Canel. He went to the first rebellious city of San Antonio de Los Banos and quite peacefully talked with the people. The country’s authorities are in a hurry to establish the production of their own vaccine against coronavirus. The protests are likely to subside – just like in Venezuela, when Maduro’s supporters took to the streets.

Of course, Cuban socialism is not heaven on earth. But the wild capitalism that the United States is offering them is an order of magnitude worse. In any case, the citizens of the Island of Freedom should choose the path of development themselves. Defending Cuba against foreign intervention and immediately lifting the economic blockade could be a truly noble and unifying goal for the world community.