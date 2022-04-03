American politics and Biden’s dilemma

The US media has reported that several American progressive lawmakers met privately with President Biden and discussed using his executive powers to enact policies that will improve Americans’ lives. However, some moderate democrats and Republican Congressmen had warned the Biden administration about the perils of this strategy. The opponents of the proposed move were of the view that a closed-door discussion between President Biden and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was meant as an opportunity for liberal lawmakers to implore the president to offer solutions for daily burdens facing millions of people, including high college debt, immigration, and healthcare.

Biden administration and Democrat lawmakers have an ambitious agenda to serve the Americans based on the promises made by President Biden during his election campaign in 2020. However, the democrats’ lawmakers are divided into two groups and pursue erratic agendas. The progressive lawmakers urged Biden to approve their proposed policies while the moderate New Democrat Coalition in the House criticized their colleagues for initiating a solitary move without consultation. Whereas the moderate Democrats want to find a solution to these problems confronting common Americans through a bipartisan consensus while taking their Republican colleagues on board. Meanwhile, some centrist lawmakers stressed to President Biden that the administration should move toward an executive action in consultation with Congress, which has broad support among the American people and Congressional Democrats. Apparently, this strategy would likely fill the gap between the progressive and liberal Democrats in the future. While some democrats suggest that Biden should end up with a bunch of limited things comprehensively and left others untouched for a later time.

Although, President Biden had adopted an idealistic manifesto during his election campaign while there are wide differences among the democrat lawmakers on several issues including immigration, healthcare, and easing restrictions at the Mexican border. The significant shortfall in Biden’s rating in recent surveys is also a concerning point for democrats due to the looming midterm election in the country, hence the majority of democrats want to legislate on the issues in consultation with Republicans instead of Presidential order to avoid any backlash in future.