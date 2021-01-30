American supermodel Kate Upton wants a good workout everyday

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: 2020 was life-altering for most of the people. For American supermodel Kate Upton, she says it allowed her to hit pause and do some re-evaluating. “It’s been a crazy time,” she said in an interview.

“But I’ve tried to look at the bright side of things because it’s been such a hard year for so many people.” The 28-year-old model shares that she’s been treasuring spending extra time with her family, especially her 2-year-old, Genevieve. When it comes to her lifestyle as a whole, she says she’s learned to appreciate quality over quantity, especially when it comes to her fitness routine.

Upton, as you might know, has been killing it in the gym this past year. Her trainer, Ben Bruno (who’s also worked with Chelsea Handler, Sophia Bush, and Naomi Campbell) has shared countless Instagram posts of Upton crushing single-leg Romanian deadlifts and making 205-pound barbell hip lifts look easy during their virtual workouts. He even crowned her a “meathead” after she only took six days off of training during an 8-week period.

While her achievements are nothing short of impressive, Upton says it’s not so much about how often she’s working out, but rather how efficiently. “I only get breaks for short periods of time — mostly when my daughter is napping,” she explains. “So it’s been important for me to focus on getting in quality workouts.

“For Upton, she says a “quality” workout means setting small goals that keep her motivated. “My goal is to get a good workout in every day, even if it’s for 30 minutes,” she shares. “I’ve been enjoying workouts from my Strong4Me Fitness program and have also been focused on hitting PRs, which has been a great source of motivation for me.””Working out has been a saving grace during this time,” adds Upton.

“But having a support system has also been crucial, at least for me. It’s so important to talk to someone, whether that’s your husband, members of your family, friends, or even a professional. Now more than ever it’s so important to take care of yourself.”