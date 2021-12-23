Mikhail Sheinkman

This is a drive to fork out. However, it can hardly be called a well-thought-out commercial special operation. The Americans drive LNG to where they give more for it. And when they found out that this was no longer Asia, it turned 180 degrees.

So this changes things! The American energy corporations exclaimed, having learned about the next historical maximum of the European gas price, and immediately changed the course of their tankers. This was a U-turn over the Atlantic! One had already reached the Indian Ocean, and the second was on the way to the Pacific Ocean. And because – principles, democratic values. And of special value. So, just thi-nk, contracts with the Chin-ese. Like-minded people in Europe are more important than this autocracy.

And most importantly – finally, more expensive. The difference between European and Asian prices for hydrocarbons is the largest ever recorded. There it is still far from two thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters, but here they have already given. Futures, really. Where they trade not in raw materials, but in large orders for it. On the spot, where there are small but real volumes in circulation, it is cheaper. But the Americans will try to get them paid. And for the urgency – they turned around as soon as they found out that now the Old World is a premium market. And for the hook – that’s how many extra miles I had to wind up. And for the preference – they abandoned everything for the sake of their dear allies.

Well, and for her dear – for the American “molecule of freedom.”

Although, judging by the fact that China is still an authoritarian state for them, this molecule does not really work. The same profanation as the American partnership. However, Europe is ready for this and dec-eived, if only it was wa-rmed up, even if it was ro-bbed along with it. This is a drive to fork out. However, it can hardly be called a well-thought-out commercial special operation. The Americans drive LNG to where they give more for it. And when they found out that this was no longer Asia, it turned 180 degrees.

And this is an answer to those who were interested, they say, what did the United States cost to save Europe from this fuel “emergency” earlier? So it was that it was worth nothing. Penny. Now, 300 percent are profitable. Another thing is that the contents of one tanker are only for a couple of days in Europe. And so far we are talking only about the reversal of several ships, and not the entire energy policy of the United States. They, of course, are trying to crush this market for themselves, squeezing it out of Russia. But not yet enough to risk a more promising, albeit temporarily surrendered, Asian route for the sake of it.

In general, it is no coincidence that from a bird’s eye view, the tanks of water-powered gas carriers look as if the US rushed to its European clientele.

But they drive while th-ey pay. Slightly the conjun-cture will change and som-eone else will be lucky. The main thing is that it does not change while the tank-ers are on the way. Other-wise, you will have to turn around again. And again, place all the blame for the energy crisis in Europe on Russia.