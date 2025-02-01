American Teacher Marc Fogel Released by Russia in Prisoner Exchange

Washington, D.C. (February 12, 2025) – The White House has confirmed the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher imprisoned in Russia since 2021, after a negotiated exchange between the U.S. and Moscow.

Fogel, 63, had been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for carrying medical marijuana. His release was secured through a deal brokered by President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump called the exchange a “show of good faith” from Russia and hinted at broader diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Asked whether the U.S. had made major concessions, Trump responded, “Not much.”

Fogel’s family expressed their gratitude, while Moscow has yet to comment on the specifics of the exchange.

Source: Al Jazeera