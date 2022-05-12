American troops land in Latvia

VILNIUS (TASS): About 450 US airborne troops will take part in the Swift Respons 22 exercise at the Adazi training ground in Latvia on Friday, May 13. This was reported on Thursday by the BNS agency , citing the armed forces of the Baltic country.

Soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Div-ision and 173rd Airborne Brigade will be deployed to the exercise area from It-aly. The exercises themsel-ves will be held at the Ad-aziy-sky training ground near Riga in order to work out the transfer of large airborne forces and tactical in-teraction with NATO allies.

From April 18 to May 26, a series of international maneuvers under the general name Namejs 2022 are taking place in Latvia.

