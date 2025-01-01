American woman Onija departs for USA from Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An American woman, Onija Robbins, departed from Pakistan to the United States on Emirates flight EK 603.

She was assisted by the authorities at Karachi Airport, including officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police.

The airport authorities provided special assistance as Onija prepared for her departure from Karachi. The collaboration from all involved helped ensure a smooth and efficient departure process for the American woman.

Few days back, Onija, who had arrived in Pakistan months earlier in the hopes of marrying a young Pakistani man, was escorted to the departure lounge by airport security after a 36-minute delay to the flight.

Even the US consulate officials, who had reached the airport and met with the woman, failed to convince her to return.

According to sources, the woman allegedly refused to seek help from the consulate staff, booked an online taxi and left the airport without security.

The airport sources said the woman has a 15-day permit to staying out of the airport.

According to airport sources, Onija – a mother of two from US – had been staying in Karachi since October 11, when she first travelled to the city after connecting with 19-year-old Nidal Memon, a resident of Karachi’s Garden area, via social media.

The two had struck up an online relationship, and Memon had promised to marry her.

However, his family rejected the proposal, leading to a strained situation for Robbins, whose visit visa had expired.

The woman, whose love story had captivated many, resisted all attempts to leave Karachi.

She had been in the city ever since, before making her journey back to the United States.