Dmitry Kosyrev

Chinese intelligence agencies have uncovered a very elegant scam showing how easy it is to get an American company to fund terrorist organizations. Chinese counterintelligence granted exclusive rights to publish this story to the Beijing edition of the Global Times, which, not without pride, exercised these rights.

It all started back in 2018, when an experiment was launched in China – a new and humane method of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang. Young prisoners convicted under a terrorist article (but not for serious crimes) were replaced by a compulsory course in retraining schools. Which, among other things, helped young men and women to find a job, that is, gave good special skills. The author of these lines saw in such schools courses for professional dancers (in Xinjiang this is a whole industry), bakers and hairdressers. Well, the rest is known: human rights activists from the United States and their allied countries began to explain that these are not schools, but concentration camps in which either a million Uighurs from Xinjiang, or even two million, languish.

To this it should be ad-ded that Xinjiang, among other things, is famous for its cotton, and in general it turned out to be another C-hinese economic miracle, in which many European, American and other companies are trying to participate. Produce, for example, T-shirts.

And in the fall of 2018, one such American company, Badger Sportswear, and its Chinese partner began receiving messages from an American organization called the Workers’ Rights Consortium. The appeals included accusations of the use of slave labor, the labor of prisoners – the very ones from schools, they are also “concentration camps”. And these shirts of yours, made by the hands of Uyghur slaves, do you sell all over America?

I must say that in 2018 a whole movement of boycotting any investors in Xinjiang unfolded, and the fight against “prison labor” became fashionable. True, then the topic began to bother (now it sounds muffled – not up to that, a pandemic). But at first, for a company that first encountered this story, everything looked unexpected and rat-her menacing. Especially when new letters arrived – referring to an expert (for s-ome reason from Austr-alia), who studied satellite images and saw a passage surrounded by barbed wire on them, leading from the “concentration camp” directly to the production of those same T-shirts (well, not a tunnel to port warehouses in Shanghai). It got even worse when the requests came from the US Customs Service – unless, of course, we are not talking about a fake.

And the “badgers” (and the name of the American company means this particular animal) began to react like decent people: to prove that they are not camels. F-or this, experts were hired, the local branch of the in-ternational company Alva-rez & Marsal – specialists in investigations and other special operations, which in this case had to be carried out on the territory of Chi-na. Local security services, of course, quickly became interested in what was happening – which ultimately only benefited the “badgers”, as is now obvious.

It is clear that all imaginable examinations and inspections have shown: there was no slave labor or prison labor. However, for some reason this did not affect the Consortium of Workers’ Rights. On the contrary, the organization involved another human rights organization, Human Rights Watch, known for its particular dislike of China (although Russia too).

And here, at the height of the scandal, a quiet, polite voice came from the Consortium headquarters and from other human rights defenders: guys, don’t you understand yet? Give the money. Six hundred thousand dollars will greatly help the cause of protecting the rights of workers – then we will leave you behind.

Then, almost word for word, one of the immortal episodes of the adventures of the textbook extortionist Ostap Bender was repeated almost word for word: and three hundred thousand will not help the cause of protecting the rights of workers? It turned out, and three hundred will do.

But that’s not all – and not even the main thing. The question was who to translate them to. Two human rights organizations suggested: here is the World Uyghur Congress, give it to him.

The “badgers” were very lucky that by this time they were already in the dense development of the Chinese special services, that is, under their protection. The fact is that the Congress is a well-known terrorist organization, involved, among other things, in the massacres in Xinjiang in July 2009. Terrorists then killed just passers-by, everyone who ducked under the arm. And it was only in response to such atrocities that Beijing began to come up with various ways to deal with the threat, including the very retraining schools instead of prison.

Various conclusions can be drawn from this story, and they are related not only to China. For example, this: we are not necessarily swindlers and sponsors of terrorists posing as human rights defenders. These can be real human rights defenders. Because one does not interfere with the other.

The conclusion is as follows: the fight between Westerners and China for who will be more important in tomorrow’s world is going on without rules and decency, but it is presented as a struggle for the very decency and other lofty principles. This is actually a small example, because the company was not the largest affected. But something similar (although more often without terrorist financing) has happened and is happening with the largest corporations in the West, whose prosperity depends on the Chinese market. And here it is interesting not which of them will survive without China, but something else – who will take their place there.

And finally, before us is a lesson for everyone who still believes in the high principles allegedly defended by human rights defenders and other fighters – against racism, planet pollution and other universal evil: do not be afraid to turn to the special services. They can be of great help.