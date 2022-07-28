Americans continue to provoke China

Andrey Yashlavsky

China and the Uni-ted States are bu-ilding up their military power around the Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions over a possible visit by U.S. House Sp-eaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. The American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group, including a guided missile destroyer and a guided missile cruiser, left Singapore, heading tow-ards the South China Sea.

U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet officials have confirmed the deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan to a vital trade route, Reuters reported.

“USS Ronald Reagan and her strike force continue to operate in the South China Sea following a successful visit to the port of Singapore,” 7th Fleet spokeswoman Hayley Sims told Reuters.

Sims added that the Ronald Reagan “continues with normal scheduled operations as part of its routine patrols in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Commenting on the actions of the US Navy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the United States once again “flexed its muscles” in the South China Sea with the cruise of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan.

“From this, it becomes clear to everyone who poses the greatest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea, as well as to peace and stability in the Asian region,” Chinese Fo-reign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Thursday.

News of the deployment of the Japan-based U.S. aircraft carrier comes amid an exchange of diplomatic blows between Beijing and Washington over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reportedly due in August after it was postponed earlier this year. Pelosi has yet to confirm a possible trip.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that he spoke with Pelosi and gave her a safety assessment, but any comments about a trip she might make to Taiwan must come from her office.

Tensions over democratically ruled Taiwan are expected to be discussed during the fifth phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese Presid-ent Xi Jinping, which could take place as early as Thursday.

China has issued a stern warning to Washington about Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said Monday. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never shied away from using force to take control of the island.

Singapore-based security researcher Ian Storey said he expects Chinese ships to follow the strike group of American ships led by the Ronald Reagan. “In most cases, these interactions are safe and professional, but there is always a risk that they can get too close and cause a confrontation,” the expert said.

US officials on Tuesday accused China of stepping up “provocations” against competitors in the South China Sea and said its “a-ggressive and irresponsible behavior” means a major incident or emergency is only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, they are not sitting idly by in Taipei. According to CNN, the Taiwanese military is conducting exercises. They simulate scenarios in which the enemy is trying to seize control of a key waterway near the Taiwanese capital. Attacking from the sea and air, the invasion force, according to the model, targeted the mouth of the Tamsui River on the northern coast of the island – a strategic estuary that provides direct access to the center of Taipei. In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled planes into the air, while ground forces set off explosions to stop the advance.

The Han Quan exercise in Taiwan and its outlying islands has been held annually since 1984, and all branches of the Taiwanese armed forces, including reservists, participate in it to improve the overall defense capability.

The drills are also meant to teach residents how to react if Taiwan comes under attack. On Monday afternoon, traffic in Taipei was shut down for 30 minutes and residents took sh-elter as air raid sirens wa-iled over the city. Similar exercises are being held throughout Taiwan until the end of the week. The isla-nd’s government said the purpose of the air raid exercise was to educate the public on the location of bomb shelters “in case of war”.

This year’s exercise has taken on greater significance amid growing concerns about China’s intentions with respect to Taiwan. These fears have escalated since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, CNN notes. Beijing has not ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan and is putting increasing military pressure on the island by sending planes into its self-proclaimed air defense identification zone.

Beijing also reacted harshly to reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was considering a trip to Taipei, warning that the Chinese military would “resolutely defend national sovereignty” if faced with “outside forces” promoting Taiwan independence.

“China requires the US to take concrete action to fulfill its commitment not to support ‘Taiwan independence’ and not to arrange for Pelosi to visit Taiwan,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tang Kefei said on Tuesday in response to questions about the report of Pelosi’s trip. in Taipei.

“If the United States insists on its own, the Chinese military will never sit idly by and will definitely take decisive action to prevent any outside forces from interfering and separatist plans for ‘Taiwan independence’, resolutely defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Tang added.

Taiwan’s defense minister Chiu Guocheng said last year that China could launch a “full-scale” invasion by 2025, adding that military tensions across the strait were at “the most serious” point in more than 40 years.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and China’s refusal to condemn Mosco-w’s actions have fueled rumors about Beijing’s int-entions. CIA director Bill Burns said last week that the Chinese are closely studying Russia’s actions in Ukraine, considering “how and when” Beijing might decide on an operation against Taiwan. “I wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination to assert China’s control,” Burns said. For his part, Taiwan’s former deputy air force commander Chang Yanting told CNN that Taiwan needs to learn from Ukraine in dealing with larger enemy forces and accelerate the development of its asymmetric warfare capabilities. Instead of focusing on conventional weapons such as tanks, Taiwan should develop and procure new long-range missiles that could hit Chinese military installations in the event of an armed conflict, he said.

Therefore, the expert argues, the Taiwanese military should primarily focus its strategy on blocking the landing of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA), and not retreat inland and risk battles in densely populated cities.

Commenting on the aggravation of contradictions between China and America, CNN notes that it is Taiwan that has long been seen as the most likely cause of the military escalation between Washi-ngton and Beijing. In a complex web of agreemen-ts governing relations with China, the White House grants formal diplomatic recognition only to the People’s Republic of China, but maintains close ties to Taiwan, which China claims.

The US policy on strategic uncertainty leaves it vague about what it will do if China ever invades Taiwan, in part to discourage a formal declaration of independence by the Taipei government. But the United States is required by law to offer Taiwan the means to defend itself, CNN emphasizes.

China has strongly warn-ed that it will take “strong and decisive” action in the event of Pelosi’s visit. An attack on her aircraft is unthinkable. But there are rumors in Washington that China could send planes over Taiwan itself, a highly volatile scenario that could be miscalculated.

Given such rhetoric, it would be difficult for China not to take unprecedented action in the event of a Pelosi visit. Xi Jinping has little room to de-escalate ahead of the Communist Party Congress later this year, which is expected to confirm his unusual third term for Chinese leaders.

Biden, perhaps unwisely, showed that the US military is not enthusiastic about Pelosi’s visit, CNN notes. Now, if he convinces the speaker of the House of Representatives not to go, he will be accused of giving in to the Chinese, a charge that no US president can withstand, especially one whose approval rating has fallen below 40%.

Nancy Pelosi, the third most powerful figure in the US government after the president and vice president, has been arguing with China over human rights for 30 years, and she’s not the type to be intimidated, CNN says. With the Democrats likely to lose in the House of Representa-tives in November’s midterm elections, she’s reluctant to turn what could be one of her last major international appearances to Beijing. The White House, keen not to offend a “Democratic icon” and aware of the political sensitivities of trying to force the other branch of government, spoke with Pelosi behind the scenes about the risks of her trip, according to a CNN report.

But on Capitol Hill, both right and left, the voices of “hawks” are heard. “We must not let them bluff and dictate to America, the greatest nation in the world, where our Speaker of the House of Representatives should go,” says Democra-tic Rep. Ro Hanna of Cal-ifornia. “I mean, who are they to say Speaker Pelosi shouldn’t go to Taiwan?”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Pelosi “shouldn’t back down now.” He also said he would lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan if he became speaker next year, although such a visit would potentially be less explosive than that of Democrat Pelosi, as Biden could tell the Chinese that rival Republicans do not represent his policies.

With political tensions on both sides, it’s hard to see how Biden and Xi can ease the situation. The situation could become risky if Xi Jinping asks Biden to prevent Pelosi from visiting, CNN predicts. Biden doesn’t have the power to do that. But the Chinese leader might take offense if the speaker does go on a trip, further damaging bilateral trust.

An increasingly assertive China is also watching loud bipartisan calls on Capitol Hill to shed strategic ambiguity and simply say that the US will defend Taiwan. Biden didn’t exactly help, repeatedly making statements that go against policy, only to have aides refute them.

Bonnie Lin, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the best thing that could come out of the phone call is perhaps some understanding of what exactly China would do if Pelosi went to Taipei: “Hopefully , the Chinese can give us something in terms of understanding how China can respond so that the US and Taiwan can plan a path that doesn’t escalate further in this dynamic.” But China itself may not yet know how it will react, the expert added. And maybe not interested in taking steps to de-escalate the situation. A lot depends on what Pelosi decides to do.