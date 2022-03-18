America’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

On Thursday, American Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released a fact sheet on its Criminal Investigation unit which pursues financial crimes including money laundering, terrorist financing, cybercrimes, and sanctions evasion along with investigating seizing assets of Russian elites. According to details, IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) supports the American financial system by investigating potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code and related financial crimes in a manner that fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law. As said, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation had significantly expanded its presence in several newly emerging areas, particularly building a world-class cybercrimes program to address the exponential growth of cybercrimes impacting the tax, financial, and economic systems of the United States. Presently, the IRS CI team is assisting the interagency efforts to enforce sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, under the Kleptocapture Task Force of the Department of Justice.

The Internal Revenue Service is a tax collection department of the US federal government that deals in the collection of all taxes, administration of US revenue code as well as regulation of the tax regime. The service assists taxpayers and resolves tax disputes, while the IRS Criminal Investigation unit particularly deals in the investigation of tax anomalies, tax frauds, and financial crimes including money laundering, terrorism financing, and cybercrimes relating to the tax system of the US government. Presently, about 3000 financial experts are working in the IRS Criminal Investigation cell across the United States through monitoring of normal currency exchanges, digital payments as well as cryptocurrency markets around the globe. According to reports, the service had successfully seized more than $3.5 billion of illicit cryptocurrency in the fiscal year 2021, and a similar amount during the current year. According to experts, currently, the global financial managers are facing great challenges in controlling the flow of illicit funds, financial frauds, and transfer of finances by the terrorist networks through digital platforms and blockchain wallets because the criminals employ numerous complex techniques to hide these funds, including automating transactions to quickly move funds and then deposit them into a variety of currency exchanges and darknet markets and withdrawing funds to break the chain of transactions to impede detection. However, by the use of the latest technology, the American IRS-CI Investigators had recently arrested a network of money launderers’ and seized $ 3.6 billion stolen Bitcoin hacked by the culprits during a 2016 hack of digital asset exchange.

According to financial experts, the United States Internal Revenue Service and its Criminal Investigation Unit are playing an important role in the smooth working of the American economy because this federal entity has in place the strictest financial and tax regimes. While its financial experts and crime investigators minutely oversee banks operations, taxpayers’ returns, and pace of business development to highlight irregularities and financial embezzlement of individuals, business firms, charitable organizations, and government institutions. In fact, a kinetic tax regulator and anti-graft watchdog equipped with the latest technologies and legal instruments are very essential for the regularization and transparency of the national economy. The American Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is a role model for third world nations which has set the best standards in the fields of revenue generation, fraud, and crimes investigations and must be followed by other nations to strengthen their financial system.