America’s lady CIA

The Chief Spy of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has revealed an interesting fact that the proportion of women in the ranks of the US Central Intelligence Agency has reached 45% to date. Director CIA, William Burns stated these figures during a hearing in the US House of Representatives permanent special committee on intelligence in recent days. According to Burns, currently 45% of CIA’s active strength comprises women while 26% belong to minorities of the Country. He further said that CIA is actively working to end discrimination on various grounds such as race, gender and religion from its ranks and newly promoted lot of CIA’s senior officers were consisting of 43% women and 25% minorities and as a whole minority formed almost a third of the promoted lot.

According to William Burns, the CIA is bringing innovations in its recruitment process through reducing the screening process to 180 days. The agency is also pursuing a vigorous program for induction of highly educated candidates in collaboration with 130 higher education institutions of the United States across the fifty states. Director CIA also discussed the issue of Hawana syndrome, which is still a mystery for the US Intelligence apparatus and Burns’ subordinates are mulling various assumptions over the recent years.

America’s Central Intelligence Agency has been the world’s premier spy organization during the past. CIA Special agents were known for their quick witting, sharpness, and brutality. The agency earned a great name due to its successful covert operations in Africa, Bosnia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Afghanistan, and Peru during the 20th century. However, with the rise of the 21st century, Burn’s department could not maintain its grip in international affairs and largely assumed the security-oriented Police work instead of a handful of acquisition of foreknowledge. According to experts, the CIA’s share in overall work of the United States Intelligence Community is quite nominal, because bulk of the intelligence stuff is being collected by the NSA through technical sources, whereas agency operatives are engaged in analysis and assessments of the regional and international geopolitical environment. The agency’s failure in Afghanistan during the recent past is a clear illustration of its deficiency in human intelligence. The CIA’s legacy again failed in Afghanistan when the Agency faced an acute shortage of local informants after US drawdown from the country because the majority of its beneficiaries had reached the United States before the departure of their Spy master.

Although the current leadership of CIA is pursuing an ambitious plan to revive the performance of the organization through fundamental changes in recruitment and training, Burns must understand that intelligence business is more than paperwork and think tank analysis. Policies and performance walks hand in hand and inappropriate policies neither enhance performance of an organization nor produce good results. Seemingly, some one has told the Diplomat that Intelligence builds on three pillars i.e., woman, wealth, and wine, as Burns has abundance of latter two elements, therefore he is using full potential to gather honey in his club, while ignoring the fact that efficiency is more important for survival of a nation and Intelligence organization than the numbers of honey and wasps. In fact, it is the dilemma of the Intelligence Community across the globe that it remained a victim of non-professional bosses, who mostly spoiled such professional organization instead of harnessing their sonars.