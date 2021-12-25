America’s new defense strategy

According to a Senior US Official, the United States Department of Defense is working on a new US Defense Strategy that is likely to be in place in early 2022. The US Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. Mara K. Karlin has said that the first and foremost challenge that the new National Defense Strategy will focus on is China. The Pentagon is planning to work with US’s allies and partners to deal with other challenges, which are growing and multiplying rapidly. According to her, integrated defense is the new buzzword that will describe the Pentagon’s new strategy during the coming years. Karlin said that the idea of integrated deterrence means integration across all domains ranging from defense, diplomacy, budget, resources and capabilities including those of partners and allies likely to be available during the war. Karlin said, National Defense Strategy will be, of course, a force-planning construct of the United States for future military engagements. According to US official, the strategy has three main pillars, first to defend and nurture what makes the US powerful, particularly its people, economy, defense, and democracy. Secondly, employ a favorable power to deter and stop adversaries, such as China or Russia, finally, lead and sustain an open, stable international system that moves on democratic alliances, institutions, and the rule of law.

The rapid economic and defense growth of People’s Republic of China (PRC) coupled with latest technological innovations in conventional, nuclear as well as space domains have caused enormous challenges for American strategists during recent years. While the resurgence of Putin’s Russia added extra burden on US’s Generals, Intelligentsia and Policy makers to deal with the problem. The threats facing US global supremacy are multifaceted encompassing Diplomacy to military domain, trade and economy to global competition in space. The National Defense Strategy is a major component of the overall National Security Strategy which deals with the challenges posed by the global enemies due to ongoing interstate competition between the US and its foes during recent years. Presently, the National Defense Strategy of the United States encompasses all its international interests, commitments, objectives, and policies, along with defense capabilities necessary to deter threats and implement US security plans across the globe. Apparently, terrorism is no more primary objective of the United States during coming years, so far America’s hit list includes China, Russia, North Korea, Iran or any other country in the Middle East or Latin America which can cause threat to US interests in the region or beyond can join the list in future.

In fact, America had already started implementation of its future National Defense Strategy during recent months by creation of the AUKUS defense partnership with UK and Australia, while a defense agreement is underway for establishment of an attack base in Southwestern Japan to deter Chinese invasion against Taiwan. Similarly, the US and allies had successfully deterred the threat of Russia’s incursion against Ukraine through deployment of NATO troops at Ukrainian border. On the other hand, US-Iran Nuclear talks are continuing for restoration of the Nuclear Deal, and Iran’s nuclear program will root out through IAEA’s mechanism or Israeli attack, while North Korea will be dealt through sanctions and embargoes. Apparently, Biden’s cards are open and intentions are clear, however his success will always be dependent on rivals’ doctrine.