America’s nuclear doctrine

During a recent briefing to the US Congress, US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Planning Ms. Sasha Baker has told the US lawmakers that America’s adversaries including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea all are pursuing advancements in their nuclear capabilities, while both China and Russia are developing advanced hypersonic weaponry and space capabilities, so the United States will continue to rely on nuclear weapons as a central part of its strategic deterrence.

According to her, if the US is to maintain its security, then it will need to be more than just nuclear weapons. She said that the United States will continue to sustain and modernize its nuclear capabilities and as it develops and implements integrated deterrence, nuclear weapons will continue to serve a unique role in the nation’s defense strategy. According to reports, the US undersecretary told Congress that US adversary, China is expanding its nuclear forces and massively investing in a nuclear triad like that of the United States which includes land, sea, and air-based delivery of nuclear weapons, similarly, Russia is developing hypersonic weapons while North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities pose threat in both Asia and the US homeland. During the briefing, Commander US Strategic Command, Adm. Charles A. Richard told the lawmakers that the US must be able to deter two adversaries at the same time. According to him, the US must modernize and recapitalize its nuclear triad, nuclear command, and control, nuclear complex, and supporting infrastructure to meet top-level objectives.

The competition of great powers for the achievement of global supremacy is intensifying with the ongoing changes in the geopolitical landscapes of different regions coupled with the introduction of the latest and lethal weapons and technological advancement including space capabilities. Presently, more than 90% of nuclear weapons are owned by the five major nuclear powers including the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France, while the remaining less than ten percent of Nukes are being held by Pakistan, India, North Korea, and most likely Israel.

About five decades ago, the club of nuclear five concluded the Treaty on the Non- Proliferation of the nuclear weapons, under which group 5 made agree the world nations not to acquire nuclear weapons while nuclear states than P5 vowed to eliminate their nuclear arsenals gradually, but over the past fifty years, the club of five not only increased their nuclear stockpiles but also introduced more destructive weapons in the world. Furthermore, these powers had been blatantly violating the Treaty on the Non- Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) and the charter of the IAEA through shifting their nuclear weapons to other countries and permitting non-nuclear states to access and handle their nukes under bilateral agreements. According to experts, the club of five has created its monopoly in nuclear technology as well as nuclear weaponry through tactful use of the NPT regime. America and the west had established their stronghold over peaceful use of nuclear energy through the formation of the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG). As the competition for the status of global power is continuing, America and its enemies are actively working in nuclear and space technologies to establish an integrated deterrence. Although the global powers are competing in space and outer space, however, its decisive round will be contested in Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.