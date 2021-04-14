America’s role in Iraq up for debate before election

Mustafa Alrawi

ABU DHABI: Last week’s strategic dialogue between the U.S. and Iraq offered an indication that America’s military role in the country is evolving rather than ending.

The eventual redeployment or drawdown of the roughly 2,500 remaining U.S. troops is a politically charged issue ahead of the October elections in Iraq.

The Iraqi government has to address the very real public discontent over foreign troops remaining in the country, while competing with anti-American candidates who will claim they have delivered on a promise to remove U.S. troops.

The state of play: The U.S. and other foreign forc-es are transitioning away fr-om combat operations tow-ard training and assisting the Iraqi Security Forces.

That’s a reflection of the success of the fight against ISIS, as well as of the growing capabilities of the Iraqi forces.

It also represents Washington’s continuing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and limit attempts by Iran-backed militias to destabilize Iraq.

There have been at least 14 attacks against American interests in the country since President Biden assumed office, but the U.S. has been restrained in its response, wary of the impact any escalation would have within Iraq.

Flashback: Previous escalation culminated in January 2020 with the killing by the U.S. of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani, which put Iraq on the brink of war.

Now, both the U.S. and Iraq are working hard to avoid any escalation despite repeated provocations and threats by pro-Iran groups.

A flurry of diplomacy in recent weeks on the part of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government — including his trips to Saudi Arabia and the UAE — has lent an air of fledgling stability in the buildup to the October elections, which Kadhimi has said he will oversee but not contest.

This week, Iraqi national security adviser Qasim al-Araji was due in Tehran for talks in the context of American support for stable relations between the two neighbors.

What’s next: As it stands, neither Iraq nor the U.S. has yet to commit to a timetable for the complete handover of military operations. Even after that happens, the U.S. will likely continue to advise and equip Iraq’s security forces.

The Iraqi government also worries that U.S. interest in the country’s future will wane along with its military involvement. It hopes for more engagement on issues like economic cooperation.