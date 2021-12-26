America’s space expedition

According to western media, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had launched its James Webb Space Telescope through an Ariane 5 rocket from European Spaceport in French Guiana, South America on Saturday. According to details, it was a joint effort of NASA with European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency. According to Administrator NASA, Dr. Bill Nelson, the James Webb Space Telescope is an ambition that NASA and its partners maintain to propel forward into the future. According to Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, Webb’s scientific promise is now closer than it ever has been and NASA is poised on the edge of discovering things never seen or even imagined before.

America’s expedition of conquering the space and hidden treasure of knowledge about the universe, solar system and other planets which are yet unknown to the men is continuing. Launch of the world’s largest and most complex space science observatory is surely a remarkable achievement of the American Scientists, Engineers and other people that worked behind the scenes of this marvelous project. According to US officials, after completion of commissioning, the Webb will deliver its work to the control station in the United States. The Webb, James will study infrared light from celestial objects with much greater clarity than ever before. The Scientists are of the view that the magnificent telescope’s revolutionary technology will explore every phase of cosmic history from within solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, to everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and earth’s place in it. Space is full of wonders having great treasures of knowledge which need to be uncovered for the benefit of mankind. In fact, NASA’s Scientists are doing miracles through their exceptional hard work in the space field; however such achievements and successes must be used for the greater interest of humanity instead of introduction of competition between the rival powers in the space.