America’s utmost interest in Ukraine war

According to American media, US President Joseph R. Biden has authorized the 8th Drawdown of additional Security Assistance worth $800 million tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs after Russian forces launch a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. According to detail, this package includes 72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers, over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, and Field equipment and spare parts. According to US Government statistics, the United States has now committed more than $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $3.4 billion after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The US has announced an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to Ukraine, after that American economic assistance to Ukraine will touch $ 1.5 billion over the past two months. According to President Biden, he has almost exhausted his authority in terms of allocating funds that Congress provided for Ukraine and intended to approach Congress for allocation of an additional budget to ensure the uninterrupted supply of weapons and ammunition to Kiev.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has almost completed eight weeks and these two months have witnessed unprecedented destruction of civilian, industrial, and military infrastructure in Ukraine along with the deaths and injuries of thousands of innocent Ukrainians, who had committed no offense except choosing their own way of life. Since its beginning, the war remained unilateral because the Russian military consisting of over two hundred thousand troops, thousands of armed vehicles, tanks, artillery, and fighter jets along with the heavily armed Russian Black Sea Naval Fleet had been attacking Ukraine tirelessly. A comparably weak Ukrainian military only adopted a defensive posture and survived successfully against several powerful enemies mainly due to continuous and effective military support from western nations. Currently, major western nations including the US and the UK are not only providing massive military and economic assistance to Ukraine but also persuading other countries to play their role in supporting Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia. According to military experts, Western military assistance is meant to support Ukraine’s war potential and neutralize the Russian military offensive, while western economic sanctions are aimed at the downfall of the Russian economy, which will be the end of Russia’s resurgence against the United States and the west. Presently, NATO member states bordering the Russian Federation fear a threat of widespread Russian aggression against them in the coming days. The countries including Moldova, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland had started consultation under NATO’s Article 4 to bring NATO together in the fear of serious threat to their sovereignty from Russia. According to analysts, there is a genuine threat of an outbreak of global war because Russia has hit in the Ukrainian war, while the Russian military has exhausted its conventional war capabilities against Ukraine but failed to achieve any remarkable success so far despite heavy losses including the destruction of warship Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship in recent days. Apparently, desperate Russia can take any step right now including the use of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) such as chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons along with aggression against any other NATO or non-NATO state to gain a better bargaining position against the west. Hence, the actions of the aggressor will state history.