America’s Zigzag China policy

The United States is ready to engage directly with China on nuclear arms control, and both countries should work with each other and with other countries to solve the problems linked with the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea. While outlining US policy toward China, Blinken said that the United States intends to cooperate with China on common issues, because diplomatic cooperation is vital to dispel doubts, understand each other’s viewpoint and create consensus. America will invest in its core strengths of competitiveness, innovation and democracy. He claimed that the US administration does not seek conflict or a cold war with China, and intends to avoid both. America neither wants to block China’s role as a major power nor it intends to prevent China, or any other country, from developing its economy and advancing the interests of their public. According to Blinken, America does not support the independence of Taiwan and expects that the contradictions between the shores of the Taiwan Strait will be resolved by peaceful means. According to him, Washington is against any unilateral changes in the Taiwan issue, but Beijing is using increasingly provocative rhetoric and activities like Chinese PLA planes flying near Taiwan on an almost daily basis. Biden vowed that the US seeks to modernize the world order, ostensibly in the interests of all countries, so it reflects the interests, values and hopes of all nations.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has briefly described the American policy toward China and touched upon almost all conflicting avenues of the US-China bilateral relations ranging from Chinese political system to China-US cooperation on North Korea and Iran as well as US-China military competition to inflaming issue of Taiwan which has brought both nations on the verge of an armed conflict. Interestingly, Blinken’s reconciling statement has come in the headlines of international print and electronic media after the world witnessed an impressive demonstration of Russian-Chinese joint air patrol over the Indo-Pacific Ocean on the last day of Biden’s historic visit to Asia. Surprisingly, Biden completely ignored the longstanding American stance on human rights violations in Xinjiang, absence of democracy in Hong Kong as well as growing Chinese influence in the region and beyond. Blinken not only invited China for bilateral cooperation on matters of common interest including revival of the JCPOA, North Korea, and Climate Change but also acknowledged the quality of Chinese political system which had been branded as authoritarian rule by the western leaders in the past. Blinken also revealed something unbelievable that America neither intends to block China’s role as a major power nor prevents China from developing its economy, if so than how the world should view the American sanctimonious actions and protectionist policy toward Beijing. According to Blinken, America does not support the independence of Taiwan, if it is true than what the global community should perceive about the US diplomatic and military support to Taiwan and Biden’s resolve to defend Taiwan from Chinese incursion.

In fact, America’s China policy is a puzzle of yes and no, and a zigzag of twists and turns which are easily maneuverable according to the situation. Apparently, Blinken intends to buy time, create distrust between the enemies and demands cooperation against other nations. Hence, China’s response to Blinken’s philosophy will decide the success of the American plan.

