Amid China-US contest, Chinese intellectuals should be clear of the bottom line

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: Western media outlets constantly provide welcome platforms for Cai Xia, a former professor of the Party School of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, to utter vicious attacks against the CPC.

In a latest interview with the CNN, Cai made some new remarks. She said that she supports the Trump administration’s ban on telecommunications giant Huawei. She also said, “The relationship between China and the United States is not a conflict between the two peoples, but a contest and confrontation between two systems and two ideologies.”

This is identical to what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ilk say when they demand that Western countries view the choice between China and the US as one “between freedom and tyranny.”

Cai also called on Washington to double down on its hard-line approach toward Beijing. She called for sanctions on top Chinese officials and appealed to the international community to join hands to stop the CPC from “infiltrating” global institutions and spreading “totalitarian” ideals.

All the above is from the CNN report. I have to say, at a time when China is under an all-out strategic containment from the US, Cai has become a traitor of the interests of China and the Chinese people, and fallen into the orbit of the US’ anti-China forces.

I have no idea about Cai’s psychological condition. I don’t understand why she ended up being a traitor. Undoubtedly, what she has said and done is lending help to Washington while hurting the interests of her own country. It is just unbelievable that a person could be so senseless about issues of principle. She must have calculated her own losses and gains to cash in. Maybe this is part of a mental disorder, or even that of a gambling addict hoping to win big. Whatever the case may be, she has made a foolish choice.

In the current China-US struggle, the ethical bottom line of all Chinese intellectuals should be to stand on the Chinese side rather than sit with the US side. They can have different understandings of the “Chinese side.” But the difference between the “Chinese side” and the “US side” is crystal clear. It must not be confused.

No matter how Cai defends and veneers her betrayal, it is obvious that she has sided with and is aiding the US to attack China. Therefore, I must say Cai is a great shame of China’s intellectuals. She is also the shame of the so-called liberals.

Courtesy: (Global Times)