Amid US-China trade war, Apple begins assembling iPhones in India

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: United States-based technology giant Apple has begun manufacturing its flagship product, the iPhone, in India, according to a report published by American business news outlet CNBC.

The company has started assembling and selling the iPhone XR in India, and is aiming to boost sales globally by marketing the relatively low-priced product to the massive Indian market.

The production of the iPhone XR began in the Indian city of Chennai, and started after Apple announced that it was limiting the manufacturing of its older models including the iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and the iPhone 6S.

The move is interpreted by some analysts as a measure to counter Beijing as the US-China trade war escalates. Up until now, Apple has mostly assembled iPhones exclusively in China.

In addition to India, Apple might also start manufacturing in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia and Malaysia. The company has also pledged not to increase pricing of its products in these countries.

The iPhone XR made its debut last year alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max. The smartphone came with some of the top-notch internal hardware and software, and sold millions of units worldwide.