Amir, Afridi star as S. Africa bowl out for 223

Monitoring Desk

CENTURION: South African team were bowled on 223 runs and taking first innings lead of 42 runs on second day of first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Left-arm fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four for 62 and four for 64 respectively.

Bavuma made 53 and De Kock hit 45 before South Africa were bowled out for 223, a lead of 42. Lunch was taken when the final wicket fell.

Runs were again at a premium on a pitch which has helped the fast bowlers throughout.

Nightwatchman Dale Steyn hit 23 off 23 balls and Kagiso Rabada made 19 off 25 balls as the tail provided support to Bavuma and De Kock.

Bavuma moved to an assured half-century off 66 balls but was then tied down by some accurate bowling before edging Afridi to wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed for 53 off 87 balls with nine fours.

De Kock made his runs off 53 balls with five fours before he was last man out, driving Amir to cover.