Amir Jahangir joins RINSTRA as Chief Executive Officer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: RINSTRA Technologies, Pakistan’s first platform for emerging filmmakers and storytellers has appoint Amir Jahangir as its Chief Executive Officer.

Jahangir is a veteran media professional, who brings with him more than 20 years of industry experience. Jahangir has been the CEO of multiple media and telecom companies. Earlier he has worked as CEO for SAMAA TV as well. He was also the board member and CEO for CNBC Pakistan. At the age of 31, Jahangir was the youngest CEO for any CNBC franchise in the world. Most recently he was also the founding CEO of Digital Broadcast Television, Pakistan’s first internet TV with an Artificial Intelligence enabled newsroom.

Chairman and Founder of Rinstra Technologies, Dr. Adil Akhter said in his message, “we are very happy to have Jahangir to lead our team, as his experience of leading satellite news television channels and digital media experience is unique and will bring great value for our stakeholders.”

Speaking on his appointment Amir Jahangir said, “I am thrilled to be part of Rinstra Technologies, which is no doubt one of the most advanced the media entities of the future. RIinstra has a role to play for creating media entrepreneurship and setting new benchmarks for the industry to meet”.

He further said, “Rinstra has the technological edge and the short-form content is something that the viewers have been demanding. The industry has failed to understand the viewers’ shift in content consumption”.

He also said, “the entertainment industry in Pakistan needs more content subject diversity, this can be achieved if our youth, young artists and writers are given an opportunity to express about the issues that impact them. Rinstra will create prospects for all those young artists to creative minds in Pakistan and beyond”.

Jahangir was honoured as the Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his work on development initiatives to improve the global state of media and governance. He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the National Defense University, Islamabad on National and International Security. Jahangir has also been trained as a public policy professional from Harvard, Yale, MIT, Tufts and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore. He is a 2019 alumnus of the Harvard University on Artificial Intelligence’s Public Policy and Governance Program also.

RINSTRA is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for creation of user generated original content on iRinstra. RINSTRA content is innovative, entertaining, thought-provoking, informative and educational. RINSTRA provides entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators and film makers in Pakistan and beyond.

The mission of iRinstra is to provide economic opportunity for content creators. Therefore, higher percentage of revenue will be shared with the artists as compared to the prevailing market rates by international platforms. The Rinstra platform for public viewing will be launched in November this year.

Rinstra Technologies is registered in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The leadership and management of Rinstra represents the key media professionals in Pakistan, Middle East, Europe and the North Americas. RINSTRA was incubated by DICE CAM (Creative Art & Media) Platform of DICE Foundation since February 2020 and is scheduled for global launch in November this year.