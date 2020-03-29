Amir Khan to donate Rs40m to Pakistan

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Boxer Amir Khan has promised to donate Rs40 million for the welfare of the poor during the lockdown in Pakistan.

“Amir Khan Foundation will make sure to distribute ration and other necessary things among the poor,” said Amir. He has also offered to use his boxing academy in Islamabad as a quarantine centre.

“I want to help the government of Pakistan as they assist the patients affected by coronavirus,” he said. Amir added that the quarantined patients need to be kept separately so the gymnasium in his boxing academy will serve the purpose perfectly.

Earlier, Amir offered his wedding venue for use to Britain’s National Health Service.

Khan said he was ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-square-feet (5,600-square-metre) venue in his hometown of Bolton as concerns grow over bed shortages.

The 33-year-old former world light-welterweight champion said in a post on his official Twitter account: “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.

“I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe.”

Premier League side Chelsea last week said they would provide free accommodation to NHS staff in a hotel at the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

Former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs have given health workers free access to their hotels in Manchester.

Global sports stars Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have all made donations to help tackle the health crisis.