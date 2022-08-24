Amir Muqam assured Kohistan Mutahida Jirga to take up their grievances

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Engr. Amir Muqam on Wednesday assured Kohistan Mutahida Jirga to take up their grievances with the relevant authorities regarding WAPDA and other general issues.

The Kohistan Mutahida Jirga called on Adviser to PM here at Ministry. The Jirga members briefed the Adviser to the Prime Minister regarding their reservation on the implementation of agreement with WAPDA.

Engr. Amir Muqam said he would also bring this issue in the notice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and take up with Ministry of Power as well. He said that in this regard, he would also convene a meeting of jirga with Wapda and ministry of Power.

While welcoming the Jirga the adviser said that he was here to serve his people.

The Kohistan Mutahida Jirga comprised of elders including Sallahuddin, Malak Samandar Khan, Malak Mukhtiar, Maulana Karimdad, Maulana Ahmed Ali, Advocate Dedar Khan, Muhammadullah Jan and others.

The Jirga members informed the Adviser to PM that according to the agreement the Wapda was supposed to supply electricity to households at the cheapest tariffs, enhance the capacity of Pattan grid station to 132KV from existing 25 KV and induct locals on lower grade positions, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Engineer Ameer Muqam, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent damages and loss of life from heavy rains and resulting floods in Mingora area of Swat.

Advisor to the Prime Minister directed the national and provincial disaster management authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Engineer Amir Muqam directed the concerned quarters to immediately shift the people trapped in the flooded areas to safe places and ensure the provision of food and tents to the victims. Due to heavy rains in Mingora, floods have badly affected various areas including Hera School, Sharifabad, Message School Maula Baba, Murghazar Town, Floor Hostel, Faizabad, Makan Bagh and some other adjacent areas.