Amir Muqam briefs Malaysian delegation on HR situation in IIOJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Malaysian delegation led by President Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization, Haji Mohammad Azmi Hamid called on Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam in Islamabad today (Friday).

During the meeting, Engineer Amir Muqam highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its brotherly relations with Malaysia.

He also briefed the delegation in detail on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister informed the Malaysian delegation that United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir affirm the right of the Kashmiri people to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite. However, India has refused to grant this right to the people of IIOJK.

In his remarks, the President Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization expressed concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK

He affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said scholarships and other opportunities would be provided to Azad Jammu Kashmir youth.